PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 147.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 94.90% to Rs 1320.68 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 147.56% to Rs 83.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 94.90% to Rs 1320.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 677.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1320.68677.62 95 OPM %9.899.71 -PBDT116.2153.06 119 PBT101.1342.36 139 NP83.7033.81 148

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

