PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 147.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 147.56% to Rs 83.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 94.90% to Rs 1320.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 677.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1320.68677.629.899.71116.2153.06101.1342.3683.7033.81

