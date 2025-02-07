PG Electroplast surges as Q3 PAT climbs 109% YoY to Rs 40 crore

PG Electroplast rallied 7.15% to Rs 900.05 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 108.7% to Rs 40.14 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 19.24 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged 81.9% to Rs 967.69 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 53.57 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 106.1% from Rs 25.99 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The companys EBITDA stood at Rs 92.37 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 47 crore in Q3 FY2024, reflecting a growth of 96.5%.

Total expenses spiked 80.3% to Rs 921.32 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 914.72 crore (up 101.4% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 66.65 crore (up 68.8% YoY), and finance cost was at Rs 22.40 crore (up 130.2% YoY).

On the outlook front, management sees increased opportunities with both existing and new clients, driven by the current business environment. With new capacities and capabilities, the company is uniquely positioned in the consumer durables and plastics space in India.

In the coming years, the company aspires to achieve industry-leading growth in revenues, gradual improvement in margins due to operational efficiencies and operating leverage, and best-in-class capital efficiency resulting from improved cash flows and balance sheet optimization.

On the guidance front, PGEL's revenue guidance has been revised upwards to Rs 4,550 crore, registering a growth of 65.7% over FY2024 consolidated revenues (despite the shift of the TV business to Goodworth Electronics). The net profit guidance has also been revised upwards and now stands at Rs 280 crore, representing a growth of 104.5% over FY2024's net profit of Rs 137 crore.

The revenue guidance for Goodworth Electronics is Rs 550 crore in FY25, implying group revenues of Rs 5,100 crore. The growth in the product business, including washing machines, room air conditioners, and air coolers, is expected to be around 98% to Rs 3,300 crore, up from Rs 1,668 crore in FY24.

The Capex guidance for FY25 stands at Rs 370-380 crore and the company is commissioning two new greenfield facilities in North India, along with further expansion of the Supa facilities.

Anurag Gupta, chairman of PG Electroplast, said, The product business is demonstrating impeccable execution, propelling the company forward with remarkable momentum. Growth leadership in the focus area of RACs and washing machines remains strong, and the company is actively investing in new capabilities to enhance its strategic edge. The capability and capacity matrix is expected to reach new highs due to ongoing innovations, new product developments, and the commissioning of additional capacity across various product categories. The company has established itself as a preferred partner for room AC and washing machine solutions in India, serving major brands as its clients.

The successful completion of the fundraising in the previous quarter has bolstered the company's balance sheet, positioning it favorably within the sector to seize emerging opportunities. The management expresses confidence and dedication to achieving industry-leading growth alongside superior return ratios in the years ahead.

PG Electroplast manufactures printed circuit board assemblies, plastic injection moldings for major consumer durables, specialized AC components, home electricals, and kitchen appliances. The company caters to industries such as automotive components, consumer electronics mobile handsets, and sanitary ware.

