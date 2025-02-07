Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes jump at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Bharti Hexacom Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, NCC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 February 2025.

Sonata Software Ltd witnessed volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21160 shares. The stock dropped 14.98% to Rs.467.85. Volumes stood at 11461 shares in the last session.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd saw volume of 54694 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 11.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4584 shares. The stock increased 6.34% to Rs.1,394.30. Volumes stood at 2059 shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd registered volume of 24341 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5398 shares. The stock slipped 1.10% to Rs.838.60. Volumes stood at 21057 shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd saw volume of 20905 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6533 shares. The stock dropped 0.03% to Rs.889.95. Volumes stood at 4994 shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd saw volume of 7.7 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock dropped 11.12% to Rs.211.10. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

