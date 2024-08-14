Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.68 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 4.67 croreNet Loss of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.670 0 OPM %-72.810 -PBDT-3.66-1.20 -205 PBT-4.22-1.21 -249 NP-2.68-1.30 -106
