Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit rises 132.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 91.13 crore

Net profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt rose 132.73% to Rs 46.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 91.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 88.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales91.1388.06 3 OPM %88.7354.95 -PBDT62.7826.84 134 PBT61.9326.57 133 NP46.0819.80 133

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

