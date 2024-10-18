Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit rises 132.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 91.13 crore

Net profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt rose 132.73% to Rs 46.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 91.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 88.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.91.1388.0688.7354.9562.7826.8461.9326.5746.0819.80

