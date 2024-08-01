Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 3.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 3.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 904.14 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills declined 3.31% to Rs 232.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 240.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 904.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 810.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales904.14810.63 12 OPM %58.7360.73 -PBDT466.17425.63 10 PBT388.69362.68 7 NP232.54240.50 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts; ITC, TaMo Q1 numbers today

Harris calls Trump's false claims about race divisive, disrespectful

LIVE news updates: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting on Wayanad landslides

China's Communist Party expels ex-CNPC chairman for discipline violations

Ceigall India IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, key details to know

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story