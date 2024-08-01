Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 3.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 904.14 croreNet profit of Phoenix Mills declined 3.31% to Rs 232.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 240.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 904.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 810.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales904.14810.63 12 OPM %58.7360.73 -PBDT466.17425.63 10 PBT388.69362.68 7 NP232.54240.50 -3
