Redington consolidated net profit declines 1.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.45% to Rs 21282.33 croreNet profit of Redington declined 1.10% to Rs 246.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 248.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 21282.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21187.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21282.3321187.18 0 OPM %1.741.98 -PBDT343.47394.24 -13 PBT292.46351.86 -17 NP246.04248.78 -1
