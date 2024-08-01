Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCKK Ventures standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

HCKK Ventures standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of HCKK Ventures declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.10 -30 OPM %14.290 -PBDT0.040.06 -33 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.030.06 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts; ITC, TaMo Q1 numbers today

Harris calls Trump's false claims about race divisive, disrespectful

LIVE news updates: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting on Wayanad landslides

China's Communist Party expels ex-CNPC chairman for discipline violations

Ceigall India IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, key details to know

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story