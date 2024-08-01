HCKK Ventures standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of HCKK Ventures declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.070.1014.2900.040.060.040.060.030.06

