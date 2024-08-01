Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IIFL Securities consolidated net profit rises 143.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 56.43% to Rs 639.92 crore

Net profit of IIFL Securities rose 143.80% to Rs 182.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.43% to Rs 639.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 409.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales639.92409.08 56 OPM %46.8133.70 -PBDT259.41118.79 118 PBT247.64102.47 142 NP182.1974.73 144

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

