IIFL Securities consolidated net profit rises 143.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of IIFL Securities rose 143.80% to Rs 182.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.43% to Rs 639.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 409.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

