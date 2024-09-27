Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Spurts 2.36%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.55%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has added 28.47% over last one month compared to 0.22% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd gained 2.36% today to trade at Rs 1366.95. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.55% to quote at 43314.05. The index is up 0.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wipro Ltd increased 2.34% and LTIMindtree Ltd added 2.34% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 34.75 % over last one year compared to the 31.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has added 28.47% over last one month compared to 0.22% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3730 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27368 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1547.2 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 432.28 on 29 Sep 2023.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

