Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Spurts 2.36%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.55%

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has added 28.47% over last one month compared to 0.22% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd gained 2.36% today to trade at Rs 1366.95. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.55% to quote at 43314.05. The index is up 0.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wipro Ltd increased 2.34% and LTIMindtree Ltd added 2.34% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 34.75 % over last one year compared to the 31.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

