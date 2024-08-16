Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Phoenix Township standalone net profit rises 568.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:57 AM IST
Sales decline 5.68% to Rs 6.31 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Township rose 568.57% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.316.69 -6 OPM %62.1217.49 -PBDT3.480.72 383 PBT3.040.18 1589 NP2.340.35 569

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

