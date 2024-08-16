Phoenix Township standalone net profit rises 568.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.68% to Rs 6.31 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Township rose 568.57% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.316.6962.1217.493.480.723.040.182.340.35

