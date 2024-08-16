Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 14.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.60% to Rs 3.73 croreNet profit of Enbee Trade & Finance declined 14.41% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 63.60% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.732.28 64 OPM %57.6490.79 -PBDT1.351.49 -9 PBT1.211.48 -18 NP0.951.11 -14
