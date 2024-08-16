Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 14.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 14.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 63.60% to Rs 3.73 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance declined 14.41% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 63.60% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.732.28 64 OPM %57.6490.79 -PBDT1.351.49 -9 PBT1.211.48 -18 NP0.951.11 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

US September visa bulletin: Diversity visa numbers released for DV-2024

Power Mech stock price gains 7% on Rs 114 crore-order win; details here

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Election Commission to release poll schedule for key states at 3 pm

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story