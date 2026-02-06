Physicswallah consolidated net profit rises 9.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.68% to Rs 1082.42 croreNet profit of Physicswallah rose 9.68% to Rs 100.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 91.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.68% to Rs 1082.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 809.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1082.42809.68 34 OPM %21.8422.70 -PBDT280.41203.93 38 PBT167.22110.95 51 NP100.5291.65 10
