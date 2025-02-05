Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 180.18 croreNet profit of Piccadily Agro Industries declined 44.16% to Rs 24.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 180.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 176.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales180.18176.60 2 OPM %26.4819.43 -PBDT40.9831.18 31 PBT36.1627.48 32 NP24.7744.36 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content