Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries declined 44.16% to Rs 24.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 180.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 176.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.180.18176.6026.4819.4340.9831.1836.1627.4824.7744.36

