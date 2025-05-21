J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 12.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.58% to Rs 1632.74 croreNet profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 12.13% to Rs 114.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.58% to Rs 1632.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1424.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.27% to Rs 391.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 330.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 5693.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4879.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
