Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit declines 5.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services declined 5.69% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 101.24% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.34.1316.968.1515.392.802.642.592.451.992.11

