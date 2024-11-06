Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.61% to Rs 13.33 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 6.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.61% to Rs 13.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.339.83 36 OPM %4.736.21 -PBDT0.590.62 -5 PBT0.560.60 -7 NP0.420.45 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market Close Highlights: Sensex adds 900pts; Nifty ends near 24,450; IT stocks soar on Trump victory

BFSI summit LIVE: Mobilising deposits critical for existence of private banks, say bankers

Donald Trump's victory speech highlights: 'God spared my life for a reason'

On brink of election win, Trump vows to bring in golden age for America

US elections result 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump poised to win presidency after wins in swing states

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story