Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.61% to Rs 13.33 croreNet profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 6.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.61% to Rs 13.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.339.83 36 OPM %4.736.21 -PBDT0.590.62 -5 PBT0.560.60 -7 NP0.420.45 -7
