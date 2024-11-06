Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.61% to Rs 13.33 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 6.67% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.61% to Rs 13.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.339.834.736.210.590.620.560.600.420.45

