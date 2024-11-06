Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 6.25% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.461.37 7 OPM %78.7778.83 -PBDT1.151.08 6 PBT1.121.03 9 NP0.850.80 6

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

