Granules India Q2 PAT declines 5% YoY to Rs 97 cr

Granules India consolidated net profit fell 4.79% to Rs 97.23 crore on 18.74% declined in total revenue from operations to Rs 966.62 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax slipped 5.62% to Rs 128.38 crore in September 2024 quarter as against 136.02 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA declined 4.55% to Rs 203.3 crore as against Rs 213 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 21% in Q2 FY25 as against 18% in Q2 FY24.

Revenue share from the North America grew by 79% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 67% in Q2 FY24.

Finished dosages (FD), Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (API) and Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFI) contributed 77%, 15%, and 8% of revenue from operations respectively for Q2FY25.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) stood at 16.9% in second quarter of FY24 as compared to 12.9% reported in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, net debt was at Rs 797.3 crore and Net debt to EBITDA come in at 0.86x.

Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman & managing director of Granules India said, Q2 sales were impacted by a voluntary pause in manufacturing and distribution from our Gagillapur facility. We delivered strong margins, supported by profitable formulations sales and a favourable product mix. Our operations also generated a healthy cash from operations of Rs 2,007 million

Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and selling of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs).

Shares of Granules India gained 4.97% to Rs 578 on the BSE.

