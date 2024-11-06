Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 November 2024.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd tumbled 13.87% to Rs 13640.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2786 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 7.95% to Rs 514.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd crashed 2.98% to Rs 653.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd pared 2.77% to Rs 1258.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24976 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd corrected 2.67% to Rs 406.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33243 shares in the past one month.

