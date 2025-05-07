Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 76.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Piramal Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 76.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 2005.00 crore

Net profit of Piramal Finance reported to Rs 76.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 752.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 2005.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1713.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1975.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 7350.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6470.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2005.001713.47 17 7350.036470.72 14 OPM %60.28-62.03 -60.2628.06 - PBDT116.49-2017.94 LP 173.34-1805.53 LP PBT67.60-2063.08 LP -16.92-1957.95 99 NP76.55-752.36 LP -6.65-1975.28 100

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

