PNB Gilts reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 362.36 crore

Net Loss of PNB Gilts reported to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 362.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 384.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.362.36384.9983.6691.24-12.08-10.13-12.94-14.05-10.11-15.47

