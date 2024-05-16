Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 26.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 26.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 731.81 crore

Net profit of Somany Ceramics rose 26.69% to Rs 30.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 731.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 675.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.50% to Rs 96.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 2577.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2464.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales731.81675.46 8 2577.322464.64 5 OPM %10.869.03 -9.827.66 - PBDT67.6352.89 28 217.37162.89 33 PBT48.3334.19 41 144.8695.04 52 NP30.8124.32 27 96.8871.50 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 85.69% in the December 2023 quarter

"Transforming Broken tile into Style", Somany Ceramics collaborates with College of Architecture Trivandrum on National Tiles Day

IOL Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Volumes soar at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd counter

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; consumer durables advance

US Market surges to record highs after inflation data

Eicher Motors JV inks pact with iTrangle Infotech

Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 51.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Welspun Investments &amp; Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arihant Superstructures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story