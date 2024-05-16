Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC consolidated net profit rises 25.31% in the March 2024 quarter

NCC consolidated net profit rises 25.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 31.03% to Rs 6484.88 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 25.31% to Rs 239.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.03% to Rs 6484.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4949.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.66% to Rs 710.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 609.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.02% to Rs 20844.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15553.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6484.884949.03 31 20844.9615553.41 34 OPM %8.499.39 -8.499.38 - PBDT443.04360.11 23 1305.361101.83 18 PBT390.62307.03 27 1093.44899.22 22 NP239.16190.86 25 710.69609.20 17

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

