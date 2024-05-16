Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 51.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 51.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 641.31 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First declined 51.67% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 641.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 715.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.51% to Rs 62.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 243.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.59% to Rs 2587.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3065.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales641.31715.05 -10 2587.343065.29 -16 OPM %6.888.59 -7.0812.47 - PBDT41.0856.84 -28 161.87378.85 -57 PBT17.5634.76 -49 72.39303.89 -76 NP15.3831.82 -52 62.19243.99 -75

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

