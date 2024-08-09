Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 73.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 15.32% to Rs 128.95 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission rose 73.40% to Rs 27.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 128.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.95111.82 15 OPM %25.9922.59 -PBDT42.1627.29 54 PBT36.1621.54 68 NP27.4515.83 73

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

