Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.00 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 4.16 crore

Net Loss of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.163.80 9 OPM %-81.49-142.11 -PBDT-4.50-5.72 21 PBT-5.98-6.85 13 NP-6.00-7.29 18

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

