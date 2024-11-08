Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.00 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 4.16 crore

Net Loss of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.163.80-81.49-142.11-4.50-5.72-5.98-6.85-6.00-7.29

