Platinum Industries gains on appointing Ashok Bothra as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Platinum Industries rose 1.05% after the company announced the appointment of Ashok Bothra as the company's chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP), effective from 6 September 2025.

Ashok Bothra is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Forex Risk Management and Export & Import Management. He brings over 27 years of extensive experience across various functions including accounts and finance, working capital management, project finance, treasury and forex management, cost control, budgeting and internal controls, direct and indirect taxation, export and import, business strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations.

Platinum Industries engaged in the business of PVC & CPVC Additives and related products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined by 27.4% to Rs 12.72 crore in Q1 FY26, despite a 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 115.38 crore compared to Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

