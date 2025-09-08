Platinum Industries gains on appointing Ashok Bothra as CFO

Platinum Industries rose 1.05% after the company announced the appointment of Ashok Bothra as the company's chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP), effective from 6 September 2025.

Ashok Bothra is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Forex Risk Management and Export & Import Management. He brings over 27 years of extensive experience across various functions including accounts and finance, working capital management, project finance, treasury and forex management, cost control, budgeting and internal controls, direct and indirect taxation, export and import, business strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations.