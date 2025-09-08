Platinum Industries gains on appointing Ashok Bothra as CFO

Platinum Industries rose 1.05% after the company announced the appointment of Ashok Bothra as the company's chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP), effective from 6 September 2025.
Ashok Bothra is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Forex Risk Management and Export & Import Management. He brings over 27 years of extensive experience across various functions including accounts and finance, working capital management, project finance, treasury and forex management, cost control, budgeting and internal controls, direct and indirect taxation, export and import, business strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations.
Platinum Industries engaged in the business of PVC & CPVC Additives and related products.
The companys consolidated net profit declined by 27.4% to Rs 12.72 crore in Q1 FY26, despite a 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 115.38 crore compared to Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app