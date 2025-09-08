Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India forays into renewable energy space

Ceigall India forays into renewable energy space

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Wins MSEDCL bid for setting up grid-connected solar power projects of 337 MW

Ceigall India has announced its foray into the renewable energy space, securing two Letters of Intent (LOIs) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL) for the procurement of solar power.

The project, sanctioned under the flagship initiative Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0, will entail the setting up of grid-connected solar power projects at multiple locations across Maharashtra, through the procurement of 337 MW solar power against tariff based competitive bid invited by MSEDCL.

Commenting on the development, Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ceigall India , said, Securing Letters of Intent for solar power procurement in Maharashtra marks Ceigall's foray into the renewable energy sector a space that will define the future of infrastructure and sustainable development in the country. This milestone reflects our commitment to building world-class solar projects that advance India's clean energy goals while empowering communities with reliable green power. This milestone is just the beginning we envision Ceigall playing a leading role in India's energy transition and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Confidence Petroleum India appoints directors

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Servotech Renewable rises after strategic BESS collaboration with Zhuhai Piwin

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank jumps on Rs 1 lakh crore loan book target

Adani Power surges after inking pact with Bhutan's state-owned utility for hydroelectric power project

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story