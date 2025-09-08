Ceigall India forays into renewable energy space

Wins MSEDCL bid for setting up grid-connected solar power projects of 337 MW

Ceigall India has announced its foray into the renewable energy space, securing two Letters of Intent (LOIs) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL) for the procurement of solar power.

The project, sanctioned under the flagship initiative Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0, will entail the setting up of grid-connected solar power projects at multiple locations across Maharashtra, through the procurement of 337 MW solar power against tariff based competitive bid invited by MSEDCL.

Commenting on the development, Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ceigall India , said, Securing Letters of Intent for solar power procurement in Maharashtra marks Ceigall's foray into the renewable energy sector a space that will define the future of infrastructure and sustainable development in the country. This milestone reflects our commitment to building world-class solar projects that advance India's clean energy goals while empowering communities with reliable green power. This milestone is just the beginning we envision Ceigall playing a leading role in India's energy transition and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.