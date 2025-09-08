Confidence Petroleum India appoints directors

At board meeting held on 08 September 2025

The board of Confidence Petroleum India at its meeting held on 08 September 2025 has approved the appointment of Sumit Bansal (DIN: 07449864) and Richa Kalra (DIN:07632571) as an Additional Director (Non Executive Director Independent Director) of the company w.e.f. 08 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News