Ujjivan Small Finance Bank jumps on Rs 1 lakh crore loan book target

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 3.24% to Rs 44 after unveiling its strategic roadmap to reach a gross loan book of Rs 1 lakh crore by FY30, compared with Rs 33,287 crore in Q1 FY26.

The bank plans to raise the share of secured lending to 65-70% of its portfolio from 46% currently, led by growth in affordable housing, micro mortgages, MSME, vehicle finance, gold loans, agri loans, and mid-corporate lending. Micro banking will continue to serve as the foundation.

On liabilities, retail deposits formed 72% of the total deposit base of Rs 38,619 crore in Q1 FY26. CASA stood at Rs 9,381 crore (24.3% of deposits), with a target of reaching 35% by FY30. The branch network will be expanded from 752 to around 1,150, with deeper cross-sell and new products including IPO-ASBA, insurance, mutual fund distribution, remittances, and co-branded credit cards.

The bank aims to reduce cost-to-income ratio to 55% and deliver RoA of 1.8-2.0% and RoE of 16-18% by FY30 through technology optimisation, branch productivity gains, and expense rationalisation. Ujjivan reported a capital adequacy ratio of 22.8% in Q1 FY26, with Tier I at 21.2%. The shift towards secured loans is expected to enhance capital efficiency and support long-term growth without immediate capital raising. CEO Sanjeev Nautiyal said the bank targets annual loan book growth of 20-25% and plans to leverage its 97 lakh customer base across 26 states and Union Territories. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank authorised to carry on the business of small finance bank in India. It serves ~97 lakh customers through 754 branches, 613 ATMs/ACRs, spread across 326 districts and 26 states and union territories in India.