Servotech Renewable rises after strategic BESS collaboration with Zhuhai Piwin

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Servotech Renewable Power System jumped 6.07% to Rs 131.49 after the company announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Zhuhai Piwin New Energy Co. (Pilot Group), China.

The collaboration will focus on technology support and local manufacturing of advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in India, fully aligned with the governments Make in India initiative. The partnership underscores Servotechs commitment to Indias clean energy transition, combining Piwins global BESS expertise with Servotechs domestic manufacturing capabilities. Together, the companies aim to deliver scalable, robust, and future-ready energy storage solutions tailored to Indias growing renewable energy market.

Battery Energy Storage Systems are critical for grid stability, energy security, and 24/7 renewable energy integration. Through this collaboration, Servotech plans to accelerate innovation, support indigenous manufacturing, and strengthen Indias sustainable energy ecosystem. The strategic move positions Servotech as a key enabler of renewable energy adoption, offering solutions that empower industries, communities, and individuals to embrace clean and reliable power.

Raman Bhatia, Managing Director, Servotech Renewable Power System, said, This exclusive partnership with Zhuhai Piwin New Energy Co. is a milestone in Servotechs journey. By bringing cutting-edge global technology to India and aligning it with our strong domestic expertise, we are set to deliver indigenous BESS solutions that reinforce the Make in India vision and pave the way for a sustainable, secure, and self-reliant energy future.

Servotech Renewable Power System manufactures EV chargers, solar products, and power & backup products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17% to Rs 5.24 crore on a 22.5% increase in net sales to Rs 137.44 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

