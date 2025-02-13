PM Modi arrives in Washington DC for high-stakes talks with President Trump

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
After a successful visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC in the early hours of Thursday as part of his two-nation tour. The Indian leader is set to engage in crucial bilateral discussions with US President Donald Trump, with a focus on strengthening ties between the two nations.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, along with senior officials. His visit marks a significant diplomatic moment, as he is among the first world leaders to travel to the United States following President Trump's inauguration.

The much-anticipated Modi-Trump meeting is expected to cover key issues, including defense cooperation and trade disputes, particularly concerning Trumps tariff increases and the deportation of illegal immigrants. Discussions are likely to focus on achieving a balanced trade relationship.

Strategically, India remains a crucial partner for the US in countering China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Modi has emphasized that the visit presents an opportunity to elevate and deepen India-US ties across various sectors.

According to media reports, Modi may also meet SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. With India's electric vehicle sector gaining momentum, the Prime Minister is keen on attracting Tesla to set up a manufacturing facility in the countrya move that could significantly boost Indias EV ambitions.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

