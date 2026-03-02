Gross GST collections rise 8.1% to ₹1.83 lakh crore in February

The total gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections grew 8.1 per cent to over one lakh 83 thousand crore rupees in February this year as compared to the same month last year. The total gross GST revenue in February, 2025 was over one lakh 69 thousand crore rupees. The Central GST collection in February this year stood at 37 thousand 473 crore rupees and State GST is at 45 thousand 900 crore rupees. The Integrated IGST collection amounts to over one lakh crore rupees.

