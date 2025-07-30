Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PM Modi defends Operation Sindoor amid opposition criticism

PM Modi defends Operation Sindoor amid opposition criticism

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a fiery debate in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Operation Sindoor, Indias recent counter-terror strike on Pakistan, saying no world leader, including the US, asked India to halt the operation. Instead, he claimed it was Pakistan that pleaded for a ceasefire, unable to withstand the retaliation.

Addressing the House, Modi asserted that India struck deep into Pakistani territory, destroying multiple terror camps and dealing a heavy blow to those behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. He stressed that the Indian Armed Forces avenged the attack within just 22 minutes, sending a clear message: India will not bow to nuclear blackmail or distinguish between terrorists and the governments that harbour them.

The Prime Minister accused Congress of failing to back the Armed Forces and said the party lacked vision on national security, blaming past Congress governments for civilian deaths due to weak responses to terrorism.

Home Minister Amit Shah gave further details, noting that Operation Sindoor began on May 7 and lasted just 20 minutes, destroying nine terror sites and killing over 100 terrorists, with no civilian casualties. Shah said Pakistans military infrastructure suffered extensive damage, forcing its DGMO to request a ceasefire by May 10.

Shah also took aim at former Home Minister P Chidambaram for demanding proof of Pakistani involvement, accusing the opposition of giving a clean chit to Pakistan.

Opposition voices, however, were divided. Rahul Gandhi called the Pahalgam attack a "heartless strike by Pakistan" but questioned why India communicated with Islamabad just 22 minutes after launching the operation. He accused the government of lacking the will to fight.

DMKs Kanimozhi and Samajwadi Partys Akhilesh Yadav said the Opposition had supported the armed forces but sought accountability from the Centre. Congresss Priyanka Gandhi questioned the glaring security lapses in Jammu & Kashmir and absence of basic emergency services in a known tourist hub.

Other leaders, including Shiv Senas Shrikant Shinde and TMCs Sayani Ghosh, lauded the military precision of the airstrikes while raising concerns about intelligence failures.

Meanwhile, Congress's KC Venugopal claimed third-party involvement in brokering the ceasefire, an unprecedented move in India's history.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Redington records 12% YoY growth in Q1 PAT; clocks EBITDA of Rs 450 crore

Muthoot Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd down for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd drops for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story