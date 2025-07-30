PM Modi defends Operation Sindoor amid opposition criticism

Addressing the House, Modi asserted that India struck deep into Pakistani territory, destroying multiple terror camps and dealing a heavy blow to those behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. He stressed that the Indian Armed Forces avenged the attack within just 22 minutes, sending a clear message: India will not bow to nuclear blackmail or distinguish between terrorists and the governments that harbour them.
The Prime Minister accused Congress of failing to back the Armed Forces and said the party lacked vision on national security, blaming past Congress governments for civilian deaths due to weak responses to terrorism.
Home Minister Amit Shah gave further details, noting that Operation Sindoor began on May 7 and lasted just 20 minutes, destroying nine terror sites and killing over 100 terrorists, with no civilian casualties. Shah said Pakistans military infrastructure suffered extensive damage, forcing its DGMO to request a ceasefire by May 10.
Shah also took aim at former Home Minister P Chidambaram for demanding proof of Pakistani involvement, accusing the opposition of giving a clean chit to Pakistan.
Opposition voices, however, were divided. Rahul Gandhi called the Pahalgam attack a "heartless strike by Pakistan" but questioned why India communicated with Islamabad just 22 minutes after launching the operation. He accused the government of lacking the will to fight.
DMKs Kanimozhi and Samajwadi Partys Akhilesh Yadav said the Opposition had supported the armed forces but sought accountability from the Centre. Congresss Priyanka Gandhi questioned the glaring security lapses in Jammu & Kashmir and absence of basic emergency services in a known tourist hub.
Other leaders, including Shiv Senas Shrikant Shinde and TMCs Sayani Ghosh, lauded the military precision of the airstrikes while raising concerns about intelligence failures.
Meanwhile, Congress's KC Venugopal claimed third-party involvement in brokering the ceasefire, an unprecedented move in India's history.
