Redington records 12% YoY growth in Q1 PAT; clocks EBITDA of Rs 450 crore

Redington has posted 12% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore on a 22% rise in revenue to Rs 26,002 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
The companys Mobility business grew by 44% YoY, supported by growth in the premium segment. The Cloud business grew 41% YoY, maintaining strong momentum with the hyperscalers. The Technology Solutions Group (TSG) grew 21% YoY, driven by large deal wins.
EBITDA improved by 6% to Rs 450 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 424 crore in Q1 FY25.
The company said that it continues to evolve as a holistic technology solutions provider addressing the market demand for smartphones, PCs, servers, storage, networking, software solutions for hybrid work and learning environments, consumer, SMB and enterprise customers.
It is also responding to the emerging technology requirements fueled by growing adoption of cloud, generative AI, cyber security and sustainable technologies.
V.S. Hariharan, managing director & group CEO, Redington, said: In Q1 FY26, our growth has been stellar led by cloud, mobility & technology solutions business with strong double digit growth rates.
India, UAE & KSA continue to provide us with the momentum by delivering a high growth, outperforming the market, while Africa continues to remain stable.
With our enhanced focus on software, cyber-security and application software, we have embarked on the next wave of digital transformation that will further strengthen our growth trajectory."
The companys net debt equity ratio was at 0.23x at the end of Q1 FY26 as against 0.21x at the end of Q1 FY25. Return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (ROCE) for Q1 FY26 was 12.6% (down 40 basis points YoY) and 14.5% (down 160 basis points YoY), respectively. Provision for accounts receivables for Q1 FY26 was 0.39% as against 0.02% for Q1 FY25.
Redington is a leading distributor of IT and mobility products and a provider of supply chain management solutions and support services in India, the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.
