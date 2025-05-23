Trent and BEL to join Sensex, replacing IndusInd Bank and Nestle India

Trent and Bharat Electronics (BEL) are set to be inducted into the 30-stock BSE Sensex index, replacing IndusInd Bank and Nestle India, according to the latest rebalancing announcement by Asia Index, a BSE subsidiary. These changes will come into effect at the start of trading on 23 June 2025.

The reshuffle is expected to prompt significant capital flows as funds and ETFs tracking the Sensex realign their portfolios to match the updated composition.

IndusInd Banks exit comes amid governance concerns and reports of internal fraud involving a former employee. The bank's stock has fallen over 45% in the past year, weighed down by these issues.

Apart from the main index overhaul, several notable adjustments are coming to other key indices. BSE 100 Index will welcome Dixon Technologies, Coforge, and Indus Towers, while Bharat Forge, Dabur India, and Siemens will exit.

Sensex 50 Index will see InterGlobe Aviation (the airline giant behind IndiGo) replace Britannia Industries, and Shriram Finance step in for Hero MotoCorp.

Over at the Sensex Next 50 Index, five new entrants, Britannia Industries, Dixon Technologies, Coforge, Hero MotoCorp, and Indus Towers, will replace InterGlobe Aviation, Shriram Finance, Bharat Forge, Dabur India, and Siemens.

In the BSE Bankex Index, IDFC First Bank will replace Canara Bank.

As always, such reshuffles prompt adjustments by passive funds, helping them maintain alignment with benchmark indices and ensuring consistency in asset allocation and risk exposure.

