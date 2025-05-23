CONCOR posts PAT of Rs 298 crore in Q4; board OKs

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) has reported 5.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 298.53 crore on a 1.6% decline in net sales to Rs 2287.83 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Total operating expenditure during the period under review added up to Rs 1,847.26 crore, up 1.1% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 391.59 crore, down by 3.6% from Rs 406.40 crore in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, CONCOR has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,288.75 crore (up 2.2% YoY) and net sales of Rs 8,887.02 crore (up 2.7% YoY).

The companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the year 2024-25. This final dividend is in addition to interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, second interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share and third interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share already paid during the year.

The board has also approved issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio 1:4 i.e. one equity shares for every four full paid-up equity shares held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

The scrip fell 3.44% to currently trade at Rs 713 on the BSE.

