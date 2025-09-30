PM Modi welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. The Prime Minister said that the plan provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security, and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the larger West Asian region. He further expressed hope that all concerned parties will come together in support of President Trumps initiative to end the conflict and secure lasting peace. US president Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that they have agreed on a framework to end the war in Gaza. The plan, however, hinges on whether Hamas will accept its terms, as per media reports.

