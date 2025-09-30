Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems rises on bagging Rs 50-cr purchase orders

DCX Systems rises on bagging Rs 50-cr purchase orders

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
DCX Systems added 2.55% after it has received purchase orders totalling approximately Rs 49.89 crore from its customers as part of its regular business operations.

The order book includes a significant international contract from ELTA Systems, Israel, valued at Rs 30.32 crore, for the manufacture and supply of Electronic Module Assemblies.

In addition, DCX Systems has secured orders worth Rs 19.57 crore for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies from a combination of domestic and international customers.

DCX Systems is a leading Indian defense manufacturing player for the manufacturing and supply of electronic systems, cable & wire harness assemblies, and printed circuit board assemblies.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 38.1% to Rs 4.06 crore on 60.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 222.16 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

