Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares advance

The key equity indices traded sideways in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,650 mark. PSU bank shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 72.29 points or 0.09% to 80,292.65. The Nifty 50 index added 24.70 points or 0.10% to 24,659.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.11%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,119 shares rose and 1,477 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers were currently trading at Rs 440.75 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 6.46% compared with the issue price of Rs 414.

The scrip was listed at Rs 432.10, exhibiting a premium of 4.37% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 446.60 and a low of Rs 432. On the BSE, over 10.26 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions were currently trading at Rs 332.10 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 5.38% compared with the issue price of Rs 351. The scrip was listed at Rs 389, exhibiting a premium of 10.83% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 389 and a low of Rs 330.30. On the BSE, over 4.27 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research were currently trading at Rs 751 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 15.62% compared with the issue price of Rs 890. The scrip was listed at 890, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 890 and a low of Rs 735.05. On the BSE, over 1.79 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Shares of Seshaasai Technologies were currently trading at Rs 407.40 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 3.69% compared with the issue price of Rs 423.

The scrip was listed at Rs 436, exhibiting a premium of 3.07% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 436.95 and a low of Rs 405.80. On the BSE, over 5.94 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.18% to 7,478.10. The index rose 1.78% in the past trading sessions. Canara Bank (up 2.96%), Bank of India (up 2.73%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.57%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.13%) and Central Bank of India (up 2%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.9%), Indian Bank (up 1.85%), Union Bank of India (up 1.82%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.74%) and Bank of Baroda (up 1.5%) rose.