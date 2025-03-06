PM says latest budget has emerged to be blueprint of India's future

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi addressed the Post-Budget Webinar on employment via video conferencing, yesterday. Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister underlined that the theme of the webinar, 'Investing in People', defines the roadmap of Viksit Bharat and the impact of this theme can be seen at a large level on the budget." He underlined that "the budget has emerged to be the 'blueprint of India's future' where investing in people, economy and innovation has been given equal priority to investment in infrastructure and industry."

Prime Minister emphasized that "capacity-building and talent-nurturing will prove to be the foundation stones of the country's progress; therefore in the next stage of development, we need to increase investment in these sectors. For which, all the stakeholders need to come forward as it is not only necessary for the economic success of the country but also for the success of all organizations. Prime Minister highlighted that the vision of Investment in People is based on 3 pillars: Education, Skill and Healthcare and urged all the stakeholders to increase investment in these sectors" and contribute to the government's vision for these sectors to actualize the dream of Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting the government's efforts and the budget's provisions, the Prime Minister stated that "in the budget, 10,000 additional medical seats have been announced and the government is working with the target of adding 75,000 seats in medical education in the next 5 years. The Prime Minister also called for a detailed discussion and an extended roadmap for increasing the scope of medical tourism and urged all the stakeholders to work in the direction of making the budget announcements a reality so that their benefits can be taken to the people.

