Senco Gold has allotted 76,136 equity shares under ESOP on 06 March 2025. The paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 81,80,24,480 consisting of 163604896 equity shares of face value Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 81,84,05,160 consisting of 163681032 equity shares of face value Rs. 5/- each.

