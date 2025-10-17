PNB Gilts reports standalone net loss of Rs 45.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.45% to Rs 443.41 crore

Net loss of PNB Gilts reported to Rs 45.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 114.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.45% to Rs 443.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 500.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.443.41500.7665.8297.50-53.19152.63-53.80151.79-45.35114.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News