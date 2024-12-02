PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 21.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.16% to Rs 2550.73 crore

Net profit of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company rose 21.24% to Rs 59.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 2550.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2158.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2550.732158.770.032.4569.8649.5769.8649.5759.1348.77

