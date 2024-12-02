Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 21.24% in the September 2024 quarter

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 21.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.16% to Rs 2550.73 crore

Net profit of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company rose 21.24% to Rs 59.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 2550.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2158.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2550.732158.77 18 OPM %0.032.45 -PBDT69.8649.57 41 PBT69.8649.57 41 NP59.1348.77 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows slight upside at open for India; GDP, PMI data in focus

India's falling economic growth seen adding to troubles for stock market

Dividend, bonus: Indo US Bio-Tech, Wipro, 3 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Delhi Guv Saxena directs crackdown to make capital drug-free in 3 years

Blaze in Mercedes-Benz helps South Korea to reshape it's EV policy

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story