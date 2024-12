Dhani Loans & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 29.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.03% to Rs 64.33 crore

Net profit of Dhani Loans & Services reported to Rs 29.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.03% to Rs 64.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.64.3367.7467.4815.6342.668.9038.98-0.0829.43-3.92

