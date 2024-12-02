Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 781.20 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 3386.50 crore

Net Loss of Summit Digitel Infrastructure reported to Rs 781.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 844.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 3386.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3132.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3386.503132.2038.2437.51-365.30-432.70-781.20-844.90-781.20-844.90

