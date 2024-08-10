PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 218.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.62% to Rs 2167.51 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech rose 218.44% to Rs 575.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 180.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.62% to Rs 2167.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2091.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2167.512091.7044.6920.86808.49309.43768.01261.77575.17180.62

