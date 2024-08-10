Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 218.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 3.62% to Rs 2167.51 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech rose 218.44% to Rs 575.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 180.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.62% to Rs 2167.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2091.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2167.512091.70 4 OPM %44.6920.86 -PBDT808.49309.43 161 PBT768.01261.77 193 NP575.17180.62 218

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

