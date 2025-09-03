Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Tata Consultancy Services, DCM Shriram, Quadrant Future Tek , Crompton Greaves

Stock Alert: Tata Consultancy Services, DCM Shriram, Quadrant Future Tek , Crompton Greaves

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Result Today:

Borosil Renewables, Eros International Media, and Taylormade Renewables set to announce quarterly results today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with leading Nordic insurance firm Tryg in a deal valued at 550 million (approximately Rs 4,900 crore).

DCM Shriram has announced a long-term partnership with Aarti Industries for the supply of chlorine, strengthening its position in the chemicals value chain.

Quadrant Future Tek has received a letter of award (LoA) from RailTel Corporation of India for a project valued at Rs 129 crore for the supply, installation, and commissioning of KAVACH equipment.

Crompton Greaves has secured an order worth Rs 4.2 crore for the supply and installation of 159 solar photovoltaic (PV) water pumping systems.

Karnataka Bank has announced the appointment of Chandra Shekar as its new chief business officer (CBO), as part of its strategic move to strengthen the leadership team and accelerate business growth.

Rupa & Company has announced the re-appointment of Kunj Bihari Agarwal as its managing director (MD) for a further term of five years, effective April 1, 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gian Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Orissa Minerals Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

U.P. Power Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 7665.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Haldia Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 204.40 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Lemon Tree Hotels signs three new properties in Rajasthan

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story