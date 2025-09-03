Stock Alert: Tata Consultancy Services, DCM Shriram, Quadrant Future Tek , Crompton Greaves

Result Today:

Borosil Renewables, Eros International Media, and Taylormade Renewables set to announce quarterly results today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with leading Nordic insurance firm Tryg in a deal valued at 550 million (approximately Rs 4,900 crore).

DCM Shriram has announced a long-term partnership with Aarti Industries for the supply of chlorine, strengthening its position in the chemicals value chain.

Quadrant Future Tek has received a letter of award (LoA) from RailTel Corporation of India for a project valued at Rs 129 crore for the supply, installation, and commissioning of KAVACH equipment.