Hero Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net loss of Hero Fincorp reported to Rs 49.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 39.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 2333.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2250.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

